Members of Niger’s presidential guard have detained the leader of the uranium-rich country, a linchpin in the fight by US, French and African forces against the spread of Islamist militancy across the Sahel region. The attempted coup follows five successful ones in the past three years across the impoverished region. If the latest power grab succeeds, it would create a strip of military-run countries stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea — most of which are more closely aligned to Russia than to the West.

1. What happened in Niger?

Soldiers appeared on state television on July 26, claiming to have seized control of the country hours after President Mohamed Bazoum was detained. The nation’s foreign minister told France24 television that negotiations were ongoing on Thursday morning, but hours later the army chief announced his support for the coup, Agence France Presse reported. The Economic Community of West African States, a 15-nation regional bloc, the African Union, the US and other Western powers condemned the attempted takeover and called for Bazoum’s immediate release and reinstatement.

2. What makes Niger strategically significant?

It has been a relative bastion of stability in one of the world’s most insecure regions and a key western ally. The US has a military drone base in the country, which it used to target insurgents affiliated with al-Qaeda and Islamic State in cooperation with the French military. The European Union also sees Niger as an ally in its efforts to tackle illegal immigration from Africa, some of which passes northward through the country en route to the Mediterranean. The bloc gave Niger $1.1 billion in aid between 2017 and 2020, with a quarter of the money aimed at migration control measures. Niger — more than twice the size of France — ranks among the least-developed countries and has one of the highest birth rates in the world.

3. Why has the region been so prone to coups?

The events in Niger follow two coups each in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso and another in nearby Guinea. The leader of Sudan in the eastern Sahel was overthrown in 2021, the same year Chad’s military replaced its late president with his son, an army general. All the military takeovers have been rooted in the economic malaise and weak governance that have fed frustration among civilians and — in West Africa in particular — the spread of extremist violence.

4. What are the implications for the broader region and the fight against terrorism?

The coups in Mali and Burkina Faso saw their governments replaced by juntas that are hostile to ex-colonial power France, which had led the fight against extremism in the region for a decade, and are more friendly with Russia. Mali and Burkino Faso kicked out French troops and hired mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group. Niger has seen its role as the West’s most important regional ally grow as a result; French troops continue to operate out of Niger.

5. What are the economic stakes?

Niger is Africa’s second-biggest uranium producer, and exports most of its output to France, according to the World Nuclear Association. It produced 2,020 tons of the metal last year. It’s unclear whether the coup will affect production, but all the other countries that have experienced military takeovers in recent years are resource-rich, and few have seen major disruption to mining operations despite the changes in power.

--With assistance from Katarina Hoije.

