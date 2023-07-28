Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh's underage son got beer before fatal crash

YORK, S.C. — A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney’s underage son.

A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim's family and Parker's Kitchen, according to local media reports. An investigation revealed that a clerk for the Southern chain did not stop Paul Murdaugh from using his older brother’s ID to buy beer on the same February 2019 night that authorities said the 19-year-old steered a boat into a bridge in Beaufort County, South Carolina.