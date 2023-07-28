Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just nine months ago, Biogen Inc.’s board brought in Christopher Viehbacher as CEO to shake things up. Today’s $7.3 billion deal for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shows he’s taking that mandate seriously — and that Biogen’s famously difficult board has given him some control. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s a reasonably safe bet that the deal brings Biogen closer to Viehbacher’s ambition of diversifying into rare diseases. Now, he needs to show he can maximize the potential for the company’s growing collection of rare-disease drugs.

Viehbacher joined Biogen in November to try to turn around the flailing biotech firm. As he stepped into the role, Biogen was still reeling from the commercial flop of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm and urgently need to find new products to offset flagging sales of its cornerstone multiple sclerosis franchise.

Advertisement

He’s since overhauled the R&D leadership structure, weeded out drugs that he recently said were “high risk and high cost, and not necessarily high value,” and this week announced job cuts that are expected to free up about $1 billion through 2025.

The Reata deal brings together Biogen’s historical strength in neurology with Viehbacher’s rare-disease acumen, a legacy from his previous life at Sanofi, where he was the architect of the company’s $20 billion acquisition of the rare-disease-focused Genzyme. The centerpiece of the deal is Skyclarys, which in February became the first treatment approved to treat Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare and often fatal neurodegenerative condition that affects about 5,000 people in the US. Many people with the disease, which over time affects their ability to speak, swallow, walk, hear and see, do not survive past the age of 37.

Analysts seem confident that Skyclarys, which carries a list price of $370,000 per year, will earn close to $2 billion in annual sales. Viehbacher thinks those forecasts might be too conservative. The arrival of treatments for a rare disease can raise awareness and lead to more diagnoses, which in turn spur higher sales.

Advertisement

On a call with investors, he pointed out that when Genzyme launched its first drug for Gaucher’s disease, fewer than 1,000 people were believed to have the genetic disorder worldwide, but that some 7,000 people are being treated for it today. “I wouldn’t suggest there’s going to be that number of patients emerge for FA,” he said. “But once you start treating, you usually find more.”

Already, expectations are high for sales of Skyclarys. But the drug still has some hurdles to overcome: It is under review in the EU, where approval is not a slam dunk. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug despite data that it said was “not exceptionally persuasive.” European regulators aren’t known for setting aside such mixed data, even for fatal diseases where patients have no other options. And in the US, the drug is only approved for use in patients 16 and older. Although Biogen plans to conduct a study in children with the genetic condition, those results will take time.

Even with that uncertainty, Skyclarys still makes for a solid addition to the Biogen fold. Skyclarys overlaps nicely with Biogen’s small portfolio of rare-disease drugs for neurological disorders. And similarly to Biogen’s recently-approved ALS drug Qalsody, any competing drugs for Friedrich’s ataxia that arrive on the market will likely be complements, not substitutes to Skyclarys.

Advertisement

The next steps in Biogen’s transformation involve proving it can stay focused on areas where the business risk matches the potential value. The Reata deal is probably it for major M&A deals — the acquisition will take up a sizable chunk of the $10 billion that Biogen executives had previously said was available for external transactions. The near-term focus will surely be more on licensing pacts and research collaborations rather than splashy purchases.

It would make sense for Biogen to continue to look in areas where the company’s long-standing expertise in neuroscience dovetails with its rare-disease ambitions — particularly when they mesh so well with its existing commercial infrastructure.

At first blush, this deal looks like a win for Viehbacher. His board of directors is surely hoping it’s the first of many.

Advertisement

More From Lisa Jarvis at Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Fight Against Alzheimer’s Is Entering a Critical Phase

• Tornado at Pfizer Plant Exposes Fragility of Drug Supply Chain

• If You Never Got Sick From Covid, Thank Your Genes

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article