Business Highlights: Inflation cools in June; US floats stricter fuel economy standards on new cars

US price and wage increases slow further in the latest signs of cooling inflation

WASHINGTON — Signs that inflation pressures in the United States are steadily easing emerged Friday in reports that consumer prices rose in June at their slowest pace in more than two years and that wage growth cooled last quarter. Together, the figures provided the latest signs that the Federal Reserve's drive to tame inflation may succeed without triggering a recession, an outcome known as a "soft landing." A price gauge closely monitored by the Fed rose just 3% in June from a year earlier. That was down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed's 2% inflation target.

___

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany — Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits from the sales will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.

___

Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?

FRANKFURT, Germany — The German economy is still failing to grow. The country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe is struggling with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China. Official figures released Friday show economic output stagnated in the April-to-June quarter. That follows a declines in the first three months of the year and last three months of 2022 as the energy shock from Russia’s war in Ukraine echoed through Europe’s largest economy. It comes after the International Monetary Fund forecast that Germany would be the only developed economy to shrink this year.

___

Stock market today: Wall Street returns to rallying following reports on profits and inflation

NEW YORK — Wall Street is back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy. The S&P 500 was 1% higher Friday and heading for its ninth winning week in the last 11. The Dow was up 182 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market. Stocks have been rallying recently on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. A report Friday said the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation slowed last month by a touch more than expected.

___

US proposes 18% fuel economy increase for new vehicle fleet from 2027 through 2032

DETROIT — The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The proposed numbers were released Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which eventually will adopt final mileage requirements. Currently the fleet of new vehicles must average 36.75 mpg by 2026 under corporate average fuel economy standards adopted by the administration of President Joe Biden, who reversed a rollback made by former president Donald Trump. The highway safety agency says it will try to line up its regulations so they match the Environmental Protection Agency’s reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

___

Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank says the banking sector could withstand a severe economic downturn without depleting their financial buffers against losses. A survey of 98 large and medium-sized banks showed Friday that even in the most adverse scenario, banks would still have enough capital to cover losses and then some. Banks are crucial to the European economy because companies get most of their financing from them, instead of from financial markets — the opposite of the situation in the United States. Scrutiny of bank finances has grown after the failure of three U.S. banks amid rising interest rates that led to losses on investments and mass withdrawal of deposits.

___

Biden jokes that Republicans may impeach him because inflation is starting to cool down

AUBURN, Maine — President Joe Biden used his trip to a textile plant in Maine on Friday to boast about cooling inflation and to make a crack at Republicans who have floated an impeachment inquiry into him. He told the crowd at Auburn Manufacturing Inc. that “maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it’s coming down,” referring to the rate of inflation. Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made his most direct remarks yet that GOP lawmakers could launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct. Friday was the latest event promoting the president’s economic agenda, which the White House calls “Bidenomics.”

___

A ‘rolling recession’ or a ‘richcession’ might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn

WASHINGTON — Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating. The government estimated Thursday that the economy expanded at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter, an unexpected pickup from the 2% pace in the first quarter. The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive “soft landing.” Analysts point to two trends that might help stave off an economic contraction. Some say the economy is experiencing a “rolling recession,” a circumstance in which only some industries shrink while the overall economy manages to stay above water. Others think the nation might have experienced what they call a “richcession.”

___

Merger talks end between large health care systems in Minnesota, South Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS — A merger that would have created one of the largest health service companies in the Upper Midwest has been scrapped. Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health announced Thursday that they would not proceed with the merger they had been discussing since late last year. It would have created a system with more than 50 hospitals and about 78,000 employees. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that it marks the second time in a decade that the two companies considered merging. The latest attempt drew opposition at the University of Minnesota, which partners with Fairview and opposed the idea of an out-of-state entity owning its medical center in Minneapolis.

___

Despite price hikes, well known P&G brands like Tide and Crest continue to sell

NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such household products like Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results that showed consumers’ appetite for its items even as it continued to push up prices. The Cincinnati-based company reported net income of $3.39 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compares with $3.06 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 5% to $20.55 billion up from $19.51 billion in the quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.32 per share on sales of $20.01 billion.

___

The S&P 500 rose 44.82 points, or 1%, to 4,582.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.57 points, or 0.5%, to 35,459.29. The Nasdaq composite rose 266.55 points, or 1.9%, to 14,316.66. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.64 points, or 1.4%, to 1,981.54.

___

