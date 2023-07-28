Aon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $560 million.
The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.
Aon shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.
