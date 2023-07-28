Aon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $560 million. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.76 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

Aon shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

Gift this article Gift Article