Arbor Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $86.5 million.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $335.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.9 million.
Arbor Realty Trust shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABR