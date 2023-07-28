ArcBest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT SMITH, Ark. — FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $40.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.54 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

ArcBest shares have increased 70% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.

