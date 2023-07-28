Astrazeneca: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMBRIDGE, Britain — CAMBRIDGE, Britain — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.82 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $11.42 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.06 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have increased 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZN

Gift this article Gift Article