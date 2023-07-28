Astrazeneca: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain — CAMBRIDGE, Britain — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.82 billion.
The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $11.42 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.06 billion.
Astrazeneca shares have increased 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.
