Booz Allen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $161.4 million. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.95 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Gift this article Gift Article