Carter's: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.9 million.
The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $600.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.55.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Carter’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.95 billion to $3 billion.
