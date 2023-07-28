CB Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — CARMICHAELS, Pa. — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Friday reported net income of $2.8 million in its second quarter.
CB Financial Services shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $22.80, a decrease of almost 3% in the last 12 months.
