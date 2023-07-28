The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CB Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. EDT

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — CARMICHAELS, Pa. — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Friday reported net income of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

CB Financial Services shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $22.80, a decrease of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBFV

