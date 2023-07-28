Centene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.06 billion.
The healthcare company posted revenue of $37.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.36 billion.
Centene expects full-year earnings to be $6.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $147.3 billion to $149.3 billion.
