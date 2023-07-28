The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Centene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2023 at 6:09 a.m. EDT

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.06 billion.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $37.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.36 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings to be $6.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $147.3 billion to $149.3 billion.

