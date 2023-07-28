Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. — BALL GROUND, Ga. — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.
The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $908.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.8 million.
Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.66 billion to $3.8 billion.
