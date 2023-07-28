Chemours: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $376 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $2.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

Chemours shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

