Civeo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.
The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $178.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.6 million.
Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $650 million.
