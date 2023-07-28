Dana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio — MAUMEE, Ohio — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $30 million.
The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.
Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.45 billion to $10.95 billion.
