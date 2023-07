HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $27.5 million.

The bank, based in Hauppauge, New York, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.