First Hawaiian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU — HONOLULU — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $62.4 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $276.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $207.3 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212 million.
