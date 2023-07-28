The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
First Hawaiian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2023 at 8:08 a.m. EDT

HONOLULU — HONOLULU — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $62.4 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $276.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $207.3 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHB

