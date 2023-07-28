Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

Franklin Resources shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.