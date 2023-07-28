Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. — SAN MATEO, Calif. — Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $227.5 million.
The investment manager posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period.
Franklin Resources shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.
