Gentex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. — ZEELAND, Mich. — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $109.2 million.
The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $583.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539 million.
Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion.
