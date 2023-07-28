The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gentex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. EDT

ZEELAND, Mich. — ZEELAND, Mich. — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $109.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $583.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539 million.

Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX

