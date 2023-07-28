HomeStreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Friday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its second quarter.
The real estate lender posted revenue of $111 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.1 million.
