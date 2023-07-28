Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $18 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.26 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $8.2 billion to $8.34 billion.

