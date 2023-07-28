Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $18 million.
The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 24 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.26 billion.
Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $8.2 billion to $8.34 billion.
