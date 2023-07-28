NVent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $112.9 million.
The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $803 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.6 million.
NVent expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.91 per share.
