Stellar Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $35.2 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $113.8 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STEL