Stevanato: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy — PADUA, Italy — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.
The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $277.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.4 million.
Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion.
