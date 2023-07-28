W.P. Carey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $144.6 million, or 67 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $452.6 million in the period.
W.P. Carey expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.32 to $5.38 per share.
