Jason Belmonte’s feats in the sport of 10-pin bowling inevitably earn him comparisons with athletes who have dominated their chosen fields of play. His 15 majors in the Professional Bowling Association tour, four more than the next most successful bowler ever, puts him on a par with Tiger Woods. His 15-year ascendancy on the PBA circuit invites correlation with Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps. And his ability to turn success on the lanes into merchandizing goals is reminiscent of Michael Jordan.

But for more meaningful parallels to Belmonte’s impact on his sport — the way he has revolutionized the way it is played — you have to go back almost exactly 50 years, to when a pair of American tennis prodigies changed how millions around the world would hold a racket. In 1973, the successes — and the charisma — of Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors legitimized the double-handed backhand in the eyes of players and coaches everywhere.

Until then, the convention had been for players who used both hands as children, compensating for the weakness of their young wrists and arms, to change to the single-handed backhand as adults. Often, those who made the switch suffered a drop off in the quality of their play; disheartened, many drifted away from the game altogether. My late father sometimes claimed, plausibly but improbably, that it was the only reason he never turned pro.

Evert and Connors changed the norm, allowing countless players to become competitive, whether as amateurs or professionals. More players stayed in the game longer, generating a dividend of who knows how many billions of dollars in court fees and coaching lessons the world over.

It also reaped millions in prize money for Evert and Connors, and hundreds of millions for two-handed champions who came after them. A generation later, a clear majority of the world’s best players were using the technique; by 2014, Stan Wawrinka’s single-handed backhand made him a distinct oddity among winners of Grand Slam tournaments.

Like Evert and Connors, Belmonte shook up bowling when he brought his two-handed style to the PBA from his native Australia in 2008, when he was 24. Like them, too, his success allowed many players to hold on to the technique that had served them well in childhood, when the bowling balls, which run between 6 and 16 pounds, had weighed heavy on their arms. (Belmonte himself was a toddler when he first picked up a 10-pound ball, at a bowling center his parents owned in the town of Orange, a four-hour drive inland from Sydney.)

But Belmonte’s influence has been far quicker to spread and take root. Tom Clark, the PBA’s commissioner, reckons two-handed bowlers now make up 40% of entrants in youth tournaments. “We’re not too far away from the day when they will be the majority,” he said.

As with tennis, the technique is becoming de rigueur for the best players of the next generation. At last year’s PBA juniors competition, nine of the 10 boys finalists bowled like “Belmo,” as the Australian is known to his fans. But the player most likely to assume his mantle as the sport’s biggest star is 13-year-old Bella Love Castillo, who is not only a two-handed bowler but — wouldn’t you just know it — an Instagram influencer, to boot.

The jury’s out on whether the two-handed technique bestows a special advantage. Players who use it seem to be able to generate tremendous spin on the ball and a powerful hook, which is bowling lingo for the curve at which the ball hits the pins. But E.J. Tackett, the single-handed player who is leading the PBA tour, generates as much spin as the average double-hander — and there’s nothing wrong with his hook, either. Unlike, say, the Fosbury Flop in high jumping, the two-handed bowling style has not killed off the traditional version.

For the PBA’s Clark, the secret sauce to Belmonte’s success is made not by his hands but in his head: “The strength of his mind, especially in the clutch, is something that gets missed by people who only look at his technique. But his No. 1 skill is his mental game.”

That mental strength allowed Belmonte to surpass the other bowler who deployed the two-handed technique when he first got to the PBA, Osku Palermaa of Finland, as well as the entire roster of traditionalists. Along with his 15 major titles, Belmonte has seven PBA Player of the Year awards. But arguably the greatest testament to the powers of his mind is his career haul of perfect 300 games — in which a player scores 12 consecutive strikes. There is no greater demonstration of skill and nerve, and most top players will go their entire careers without achieving it even once in competitive, televised tournament play: Belmonte has done it a record three times, most recently in June.

It is a safe bet that he will acquire several more titles and break more records before he retires. He reckons he can be competitive for 10 to 12 more years but isn’t sure he’ll keep going that long. “I still feel pure joy when I lace ’em to compete,” he said. “But when I stop feeling the adrenaline rush for the first hit, I’ll quit the next week.”

The sport as a whole will hope that week is a long way away. The combination of Belmonte’s success and star quality has been crucial to the revival in bowling’s popularity, both as a recreation and as a competitive sport. “Kids look at him on national TV, winning these big checks — and they think, ‘This is a viable professional career,’” said Lev Ekster, chief strategy officer at Bowlero Corp., which owns the PBA as well as more than 325 bowling centers, most of them in the US. “There’s a reason bowling is one of the fastest-growing high school sports in the country.”

It helps that Belmonte has also been promoting the game — and himself — outside the lanes by dreaming up stunts like bowling out of a NASCAR car traveling at 140 mph and performing trick shots for Dude Perfect, the sports/comedy group that has nearly 60 million subscribers on YouTube. “I love to think up creative ways (to draw an audience),” he said. “And I’m also thinking of the future, and how to monetize my brand after the ball stops striking.”

Arguably most important of all, Belmonte has been instrumental in raising bowling’s profile on television. When the PBA was negotiating TV rights to the tour with Fox in 2018, “one of the big discussions was about the excitement Jason was bringing to the game,” Ekster said. Although most games are on the cable channel Fox Sports 1, more and more are featured on the broadcast network. TV ratings are up 14% this year, as the Australian dukes it out with a pair of Americans, Tackett and Anthony Simonsen (another two-hander), for another Player of the Year title.

At this rate, it won’t be long before Belmonte becomes the template for outstanding athletes in other sports.

