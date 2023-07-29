A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 10 people and wounds scores

BANGKOK — A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least ten people and wounded scores, officials said.
Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris. Many of the houses and other buildings have collapsed roofs and walls.
The local public relations agency reported that the explosion cased damages in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet). About 100 residences in the area were damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
Sanan Pongaksorn, the provincial governor, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.