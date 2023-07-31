Addus HomeCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FRISCO, Texas — FRISCO, Texas — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.9 million. The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $260 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.6 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $91.57, a drop of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADUS

