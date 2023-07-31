Addus HomeCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas — FRISCO, Texas — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.9 million.
The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $260 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.6 million.
Addus HomeCare shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $91.57, a drop of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADUS