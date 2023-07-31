AerCap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $492.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.56 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.

AerCap expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9 per share.

AerCap shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER

Gift this article Gift Article