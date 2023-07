For the current quarter ending in September, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

Amkor Technology shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.09, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.