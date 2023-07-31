AvalonBay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Arlington, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $378.2 million, or $2.66 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.60 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $367.9 million, or $2.59 per share.

The apartment building owner posted revenue of $690.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, AvalonBay expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.55 to $2.65. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted FFO per share of $2.66.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $10.46 to $10.66 per share.

The company’s shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $188.65, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

