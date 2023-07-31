Avis Budget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $435 million. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $11.01 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.79 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

Avis Budget shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $219.76, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAR

Gift this article Gift Article