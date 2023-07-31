BioMarin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $56 million.
The rare disease biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $595.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $591.5 million.
BioMarin expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.5 billion.
BioMarin shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $87.93, an increase of 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRN