Black Stone Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $73.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $117 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.3 million.

Black Stone Minerals shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.74, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSM

