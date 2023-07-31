Black Stone Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $73.1 million.
The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $117 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.3 million.
Black Stone Minerals shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.74, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSM