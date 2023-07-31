Boise Cascade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $3.67 per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $103.49, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.