Camtek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.
The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $79 million.
Camtek shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 62% in the last 12 months.
