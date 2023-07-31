Community Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. — DEWITT, N.Y. — Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.3 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $197.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.
Community Bank shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.
