Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.6 million. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 12 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $156 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Harmonic expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $660 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Harmonic expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 52 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $620 million to $660 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIT

Gift this article Gift Article