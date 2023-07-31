Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.6 million.
The video services provider posted revenue of $156 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Harmonic expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $660 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Harmonic expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 52 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $620 million to $660 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIT