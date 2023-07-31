Huntsman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $19 million.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.
The chemical company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.
_____
