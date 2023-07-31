Instructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter. The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The education technology company posted revenue of $131.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Instructure said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $133 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $524 million to $528 million.

