ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $576.6 million.
The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.41.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.19 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
