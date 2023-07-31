ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $576.6 million. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.41.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.19 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

Gift this article Gift Article