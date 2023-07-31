Paramount Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $47.5 million, or 22 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust that owns office buildings, based in New York, posted revenue of $172.7 million in the period.
Paramount Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 84 cents to 88 cents per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGRE