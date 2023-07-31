SBA Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.14 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $203.6 million, or $1.87 per share.
The communications tower operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $678.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.8 million.
SBA Communications expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $12.80 to $13.16 per share.
