Sonoco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.6 million. The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share.

