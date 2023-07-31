Tenet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $123 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to $1.28. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.18 to $6.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.1 billion to $20.5 billion.

