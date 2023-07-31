Tenet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $123 million.
The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to $1.28. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.84.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5 billion.
Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.18 to $6.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.1 billion to $20.5 billion.
