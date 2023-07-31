Trex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. — WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $77 million.
The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $356.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.
