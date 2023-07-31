The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two Harbors Investments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2023 at 5:48 p.m. EDT

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported profit of $197.4 million in its second quarter.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$41.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWO

