Varonis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Varonis expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $123.5 million to $127 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 21 cents to 23 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $497 million to $503 million.

