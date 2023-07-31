Woodward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $84.6 million.
The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $800.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.2 million.
Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion.
